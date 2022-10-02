Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.