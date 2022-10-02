Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,124 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $44.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38.

