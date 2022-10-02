Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $19,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 150,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $89.34 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

