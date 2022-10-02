Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $248,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

