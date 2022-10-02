Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $663,055,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after acquiring an additional 471,726 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,637,000 after acquiring an additional 338,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $222.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $222.61 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.59.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

