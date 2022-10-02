Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 137.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,180 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

