Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 56,222 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,678 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

