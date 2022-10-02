Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $17,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 67,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,705,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $136.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.89.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.