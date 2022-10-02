Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McKesson by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Price Performance

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.06. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

