Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $289.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.