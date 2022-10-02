Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.76 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after acquiring an additional 786,243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $41.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

