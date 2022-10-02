Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.85 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59,355 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $223.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

