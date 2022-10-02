Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $16,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MGV stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.91. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.