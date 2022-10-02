Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,639 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 207.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $73.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.