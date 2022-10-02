Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.52 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 788,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,592,000 after buying an additional 65,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.87 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

