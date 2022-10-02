Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.66 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

SCHX opened at $42.35 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

