Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.75 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 611,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 218,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,098 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,846 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $24.12 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

