Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.87 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,729,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $387.32 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $440.57 and a 200 day moving average of $427.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.21.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

