Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $16.95 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $16,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $49.76 on Friday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $190.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.80.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

