Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $17.84 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $17,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American International Group Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

NYSE:AIG opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

