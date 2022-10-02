Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,495,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $18,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,035,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,189,000 after purchasing an additional 303,908 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,062,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 204,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $22,149,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,232,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,198,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

