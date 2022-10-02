Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $18.54 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,582 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $18,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period.

JHML stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

