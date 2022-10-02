Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $19.98 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 416,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $183,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $46.52 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89.

