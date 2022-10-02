Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.12 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $20,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,749,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,305 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $98,838,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 307,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,958,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MGC opened at $124.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $124.69 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average of $142.36.

