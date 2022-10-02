Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 361,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,150 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $15,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.