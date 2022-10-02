Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $144.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

