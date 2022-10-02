Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $17,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 394.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 293.8% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $253.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.50. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

