Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $305.35 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.08 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

