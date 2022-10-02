Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $44.57 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.