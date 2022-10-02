Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Marriott International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Marriott International by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $9,947,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.