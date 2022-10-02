Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 101,373 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,373 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 259,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 46,876 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 699,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 346,582 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 104,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

