Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,328 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $164.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.01. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

