Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,521 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 206.2% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 21.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CI opened at $277.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $296.29. The company has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.31.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

