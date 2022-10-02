Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 270,319 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 735,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,319 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 73,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 98,027 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,845,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,294,000 after buying an additional 141,153 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.39 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

