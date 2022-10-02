Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 354,924 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating) by 400.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,924 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:FMAY opened at $33.23 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.