Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,357 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $19,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $153.20 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.50. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.