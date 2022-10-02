Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $15,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 431.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Diageo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.88. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $163.50 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

