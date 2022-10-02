Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $15,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL opened at $67.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.11. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $82.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.