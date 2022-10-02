Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 672,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $184,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 706.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,560,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,477,524,000 after buying an additional 374,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HD opened at $275.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.73.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

