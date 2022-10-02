Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,690 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.99 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $116.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

