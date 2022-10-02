Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,307 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $20,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1,103.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 230,470 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $32.53 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

