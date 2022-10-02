Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 11,157 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MetLife stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

