Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 18,778 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,778 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $15,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,413,000 after purchasing an additional 69,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,759 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,499,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,925 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,239,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 58,326 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

