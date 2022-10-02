Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 47,076 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,076 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $15,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9,143.4% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 228.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 791.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.00. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

