Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,395 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 633,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $19,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNA. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,546,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,336,000 after buying an additional 297,043 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,666,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after buying an additional 189,679 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,204,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,089,000 after buying an additional 137,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,022,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

