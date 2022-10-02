Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 778 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Novartis by 10.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Novartis by 25.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

