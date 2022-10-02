Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $2,098,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $335.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

