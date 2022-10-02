Conning Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

