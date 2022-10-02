Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,838 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

