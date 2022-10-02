Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $126.21 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

